Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stake Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Seanergy Maritime worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth about $300,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 87,028 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $223.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

