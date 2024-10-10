Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

PYPL stock opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

