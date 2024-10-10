Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MSGE)

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 138.81% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,032,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,407,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,076,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4,353.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 278,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 569,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 186,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,306.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

