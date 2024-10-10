Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Serve Robotics Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERV)

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Serve Robotics in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Serve Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Serve Robotics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%.

Separately, Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SERV opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. Serve Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.