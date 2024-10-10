Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Sphere Entertainment Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SPHR)

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sphere Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.68). The consensus estimate for Sphere Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($9.24) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sphere Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.47. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 1.6 %

SPHR opened at $43.10 on Thursday. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,538,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,167,000 after purchasing an additional 419,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,804,000 after purchasing an additional 106,651 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 673,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.