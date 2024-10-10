Searle & CO. Acquires 17,268 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.9% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $67,071,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $111,148,695.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $212.92 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.27.

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $229.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.97. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

