Second Line Capital LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Second Line Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 50,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Granite FO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $505,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 418,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,211,000 after acquiring an additional 80,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5 %

GOOGL opened at $161.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average is $167.61. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.