SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 986.50 ($12.91).

Get SEGRO alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.74) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.43) to GBX 930 ($12.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.74) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,045 ($13.68) to GBX 985 ($12.89) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRO

SEGRO Trading Up 0.7 %

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

SGRO opened at GBX 836.80 ($10.95) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 885.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 890.26. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 675 ($8.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 949 ($12.42). The company has a market cap of £11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,984.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently -13,333.33%.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.