Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USM. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Cellular by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,843 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter worth about $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 8.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 0.48.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.96 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

