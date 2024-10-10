Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth about $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 625.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

VRTS stock opened at $206.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.02. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.78 and a 52-week high of $263.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $203.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.71 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.41%. Analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

