Sei Investments Co. Has $482,000 Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,150,000 after buying an additional 791,181 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 973,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 71,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $999,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,948. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHVN stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

