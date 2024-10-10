Sei Investments Co. Has $496,000 Stock Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Perion Network worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 580.4% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 264,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 225,520 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 192,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 117,253 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 43.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 522,424 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

PERI stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $373.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

