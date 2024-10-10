Sei Investments Co. Has $579,000 Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,242.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

