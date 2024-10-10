Sei Investments Co. Invests $496,000 in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,180,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 153,036 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 230,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $708.64 million, a PE ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

