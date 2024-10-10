Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 57.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 275,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.