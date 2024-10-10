Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 828,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 482,872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,329,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 130,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $194,764.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,578.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $194,764.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,578.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,210 shares of company stock worth $5,179,362. Corporate insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

NYSE RSI opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.79 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rush Street Interactive

About Rush Street Interactive

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.