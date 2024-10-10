Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,817 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,817 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $1,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 410,895 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 16.5% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 141,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 190.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,586 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $747.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas R. Rich purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 224,778 shares in the company, valued at $863,147.52. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Custom Truck One Source news, insider Thomas R. Rich purchased 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $100,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 224,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,147.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

