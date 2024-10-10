Sei Investments Co. Sells 303 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Plexus alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Plexus by 36,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $135.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $87.21 and a 1 year high of $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Plexus from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLXS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plexus news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,199.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,118,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,199.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.