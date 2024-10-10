Sei Investments Co. Takes $579,000 Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Spok at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Spok alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spok in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Spok by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spok during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spok in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Spok Announces Dividend

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Spok in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Spok

Insider Transactions at Spok

In related news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at $732,082. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at $732,082. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,395.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Spok Profile

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.