Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Clarus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 463,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 360,583 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clarus by 35.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 528,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clarus by 22.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 146,766 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Clarus by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Clarus had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,075,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,505,884.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at $16,505,884.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,045,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,758.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

