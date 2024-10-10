Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Semrush Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 146.78 and a beta of 1.58. Semrush has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semrush will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Semrush

In related news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $58,227.69. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,971.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $58,227.69. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,971.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $53,486.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 601,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,715.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,660 shares of company stock worth $2,387,791. 57.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Semrush by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

