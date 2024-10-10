Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,246 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

NVO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.76. 1,759,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

