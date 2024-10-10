Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 723 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.6% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 411,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,802,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.28. The stock had a trading volume of 596,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,059. The firm has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $410.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

