Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.3% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after buying an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $646,368,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,489,000 after buying an additional 85,598 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.03. 512,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,035. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.84.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

