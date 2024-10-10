Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,221 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 202,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,826,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,168,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,056,000 after buying an additional 176,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 822,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 234,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,916,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,196,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.