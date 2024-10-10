Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,166,000 after acquiring an additional 54,361 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ WTW traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.21. 209,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,238. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $203.36 and a 1-year high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

