Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 872 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,613 shares of company stock worth $89,615,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.16 on Thursday, hitting $244.93. 586,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

