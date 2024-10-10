Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,080 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.