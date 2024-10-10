Sendero Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Core & Main alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Core & Main by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,623. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.