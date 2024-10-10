Senior (LON:SNR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 122.60 ($1.60), with a volume of 1507819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.80 ($1.92).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Senior Price Performance

Senior Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £539.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,871.43, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian King acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £158,000 ($206,779.22). 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

