SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $1,425,434.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at $24,345,019.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60.

On Friday, September 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $880,239.60.

On Monday, August 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08.

On Thursday, August 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.88.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $208,992.40.

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after buying an additional 1,337,145 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,424,000 after buying an additional 643,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,299,000 after buying an additional 590,628 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,630,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

