SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:SGet Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $1,425,434.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at $24,345,019.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60.
  • On Friday, September 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $880,239.60.
  • On Monday, August 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08.
  • On Thursday, August 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.88.
  • On Tuesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $208,992.40.
  • On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56.
  • On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:SGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after buying an additional 1,337,145 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,424,000 after buying an additional 643,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,299,000 after buying an additional 590,628 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,630,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.