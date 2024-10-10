Serve Robotics Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 15th (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics’ (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 15th. Serve Robotics had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Serve Robotics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Serve Robotics Price Performance
Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Serve Robotics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 208,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Thomist Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
