ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $941.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $855.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $783.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $945.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.81.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

