SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 48.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 13.9% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 205,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $3,132,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $2,733,000.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance
Shares of SDS stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71.
About ProShares UltraShort S&P500
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
