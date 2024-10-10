SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,254,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,446,000 after purchasing an additional 65,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 856,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,769 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,143,000 after acquiring an additional 96,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 672,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO opened at $211.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $108.98 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.19.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation



Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

