SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONLN. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 256,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.68.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.