SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its position in Okta by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.55. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $2,669,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $2,669,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,014.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,439 shares of company stock valued at $46,557,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

