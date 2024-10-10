SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 249.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,396 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $61,377,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 559.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 486,078 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 63.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 410,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $20,277,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

