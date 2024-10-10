SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 886,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 823,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,868,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

NYSE:ADC opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

