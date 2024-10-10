SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 970.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,555,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems stock opened at $147.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.07. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $158.69.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $479,175.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.60.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

