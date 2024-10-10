SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Tenable by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,082.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,731.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,429,076 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

