SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 22,522 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 142.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in BOX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in BOX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in BOX by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,157.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,157.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,337,180. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

BOX Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BOX opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Recommended Stories

