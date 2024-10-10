SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 336,624 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 215,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $2,564,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

