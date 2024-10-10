SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 50,998 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 18.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 3.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,888,627 shares of company stock worth $790,397,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.