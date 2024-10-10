SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 50,998 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 18.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 3.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,888,627 shares of company stock worth $790,397,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.