SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 45.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 4,466.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,410 shares of company stock worth $732,680 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Barclays increased their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

