Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.64 and last traded at $111.50, with a volume of 445244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.39.

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,299.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,860,974.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,299.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,382. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

