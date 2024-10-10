Shane Crehan Sells 2,478 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $171,205.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,641.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 441,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 255.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 78.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4,370.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 192,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 187,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.68.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

