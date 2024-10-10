Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Decreased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Shell alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shell Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.