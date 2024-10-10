Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $105.00 at BTIG Research

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of FOUR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.25. 244,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after buying an additional 881,216 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after buying an additional 235,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 1,716,132 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after buying an additional 255,741 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,088,000 after buying an additional 561,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

