Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SHECY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.71. 137,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,318. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 21.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

